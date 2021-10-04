Extremists - in the internet age - are never really very far away

EVEN the most technologically uninvolved of us cannot but notice how technology has come to dominate society over the last fifteen to twenty years.

It is the same if you are in New York or west Cork, Dublin or Dubai, Longford or London.

It was still shocking, though, truly shocking, to watch social media footage of a Donegal man being led to his death.

It was disturbing on so many levels and shines a harsh light on the shape and nature of our society.

Joe McCarron didn’t really believe in Covid.

The 75-year-old had refused to wear a mask and had become involved with a number of other people who shared his disbelief in coronavirus.

No doubt, for someone led to his death whilst being filmed for social media, Joe McCarron would have been largely misinformed in these views by what he came across on the internet.

Donegal or Dublin or Dubai the internet knows no boundaries and the falsehoods found there know no boundaries either.

In the footage freely available to watch on Twitter one man in particular is seen aggressively dismissing the ICU staff of Letterkenny University Hospital and insisting that Joe McCarron leaves with him and his associates.

A voice can be heard advising and pleading with Mr McCarron that his life is in danger and that what he is told by this man is untrue and that he needs to stay in hospital.

Joe McCarron, as far as such a thing can be said about a man clearly already gravelly ill, walks freely away with the men, gets into a lift and leaves.

Two days later Mr McCarron was readmitted to the hospital in Letterkenny and shortly afterwards he died.

What we watch on social media is Joe McCarron being led to his death.

Joe McCarron, up there in Letterkenny, on the north-western tip of Europe, being watched by anybody anywhere.

This is not, though, simply about the horrific immediacies of social media.

It is about how easily extremist political actors now find it to actively promote their views. The man who is among the people bringing Joe McCarron out of Letterkenny hospital, whose voice can be heard berating hospital staff, who is in fact filming the whole episode, is Antonio Murredu.

Murredu is an Italian restaurant owner living in the area.

His social media postings range from bizarre footage of him insisting to Gardai that they have no rights to stop him for speeding and Covid conspiracy theories.

But Murredu is not, as we have seen again and again in the context of the pandemic, merely a conspiracy theorist.

These are not the eccentrics we all knew growing up, who believed in UFOs and the Loch Ness Monster.

Murredu is involved in an organisation in Donegal called the Common Law Information Centre, which acts on the basis that Covid 19 is a hoax.

His close associates have shared posts suggesting US President Joe Biden is not real and is in fact a hologram.

It’s easy, of course, to laugh at such people, easy to dismiss them as cranks and fantasists. But those with extremist opinions are never funny.

Whether in Donegal, Dublin or Dubai.

The extreme, or the far right, as Joe McCarron sadly found out, is dangerous.

The once Irish Times journalist John Waters. The once Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty. The once guitarist Jim Corr.

These are not just celebrity cranks fired up about the pandemic.

Waters and O’Doherty can easily be found now on the internet openly espousing increasingly ugly, bigoted rhetoric.

Indeed, John Waters response to Irish footballers taking the knee is a sight to behold in its unhinged fury.

The far right, in the internet age, is never that far away.

At Joe McCarron’s funeral, despite the anger and grief of his family, five mourners who refused to wear masks had to be asked to leave.

That is how much these people value other people.

The social media world is nothing if not a storm of words and images.

But we cannot allow ourselves to become immune to it.

We cannot begin to accept that watching a man being led to his death is acceptable.

Just because the whole world is now at the end of a thumb print doesn’t mean the scary elements of it are far, far away.

They are just up the country, just up there, taking a man out of his hospital bed and into his grave.