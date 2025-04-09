The privatisation of Joyce's 'The Dead' house is an indictment against Ireland

THE decline of Dublin’s cultural heritage descended a little further today with news that the historic building most closely associated with James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’ would be converted into new apartments in the coming months.

A firm owned by former Monaghan manager Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney has been given the go-ahead for the project after more than six years of arguments and counterarguments. In the end, it seems that profit has prevailed over reason.

No doubt, Dublin City Council’s decision to grant planning permission to Mr McEnaney’s company Brimwood UC will be framed against the backdrop of the current housing crisis and cynically exploited as a pyrrhic victory for the market.

Though Brimwood have agreed to reduce the scale of its plan at 15 Usher’s Island, the damage is done. Dublin’s conversion into a wealthy person’s theme park is almost complete as we lose another one of our landmarks in favour of turning profit.

Last month, Mr McEnaney said that he would be willing to sell if either the Arts Council or the Government were interested in purchasing the property. Instead of taking the opportunity to copperfasten Ireland’s leading place as an international arts hub, however, Mr McEnaney’s offer ultimately came to nothing.

Brimwood initially proposed ten apartments for the site in July 2024, which it said would be made up of seven one-bed units and three studios. Since then it has reduced the number of units to seven, though it’s difficult to see how this could have any bearing on preserving the original importance of the building.

In fact, the only concern which seems to have been taken into consideration by the council is the protection of ‘residential amenity for future residents’, with the ten-page planner’s report recommending that permission be granted on the condition that ‘the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential amenities of neighbouring dwellings or the amenities of the area’.

While this is admirable, it would seem as though ‘injury to amenities’ does not take into account the destruction of one of Irish literature’s best known fictional addresses. In revised plans, Brimwood agreed to reduce the number of proposed units to seven with the council planner enthusiastically agreeing that ‘the revisions are largely positive’.

It would appear as though the council did pay some lip-service to the building’s historical significance, ruling that all works carried out should be in accordance with ‘best conservation practice’ and that any repair work should ‘retain the maximum amount of surviving historic fabric in situ’. Despite these overtures, the building will be marked as a private residential premises with little to no opportunity for the public to enjoy it.

The Georgian house was originally built in 1775, and was the home of James Joyce’s maternal great aunts as recently as 1890. The women occupied the upper floors of the building, running a music school and holding regular Christmas soirees which inspired the young Joyce to tell the story of Gabriel Conroy as he pondered his engagement in short story ‘The Dead’.

The five-storey red brick building suffered fire damage in the 1990s and remained derelict until 2000. It was then refurbished and used for Joyce-themed events until its barrister owner filed for bankruptcy in 2012. An earlier 2019 plan to convert the property into a 54-bed hostel led to a campaign involving figureheads several heavyweight figureheads like Colm Tóibín, Sally Rooney and Anjelica Huston (who starred in the film version of ‘The Dead’) to preserve it.

Mr McEnaney’s most recent plans have faced similar opposition, with the building now being occupied by anti-immigration campaigners ‘Independent Minds’. The group, which has been installed at the property since 2024 said that 15 Usher’s Island ‘has been under civil occupation by an independently minded group of people from all walks of life’.

“We collectively want to see other persons and groups come forward with regards to all types of corruption and the homeless issue from all over the country. We also want to see this building restored and handed over to the Dublin people as a museum to James Joyce and his work ‘The Dead’.”