7 things that always happen in the run-up to Christmas in Ireland

AH, CHRISTMAS in Ireland. There's nothing else like it.

It's finally getting close to that time of year, and after the last few miserable months the Irish people have been gearing up for Christmas earlier than usual.

Christmas in Ireland might be a bit different this year, but there are certain things that will happen each year without fail-- Covid or no Covid.

Desperately hoping for snow but just getting freezing cold rain

As much as we'd love a magical white Christmas, almost every year Christmas Day is the same as every other day in Ireland-- overcast and rainy.

And all those snow and ice warnings issued across the country? Unless you live up in the mountains, they usually just mean ice.

The milk in your coffee slowly but surely gets replaced with Baileys

The closer you get to Christmas day, the more often Baileys suddenly appears in your cup of coffee. Whether it's because you're too warm beside the fire to get out and go to the shop, or just because "Ah sure, tis Christmas"-- Baileys coffee and hot chocolate are staples in most Irish houses.

Piles of sweets, chocolate and crisps appear in the press-- but "You're not to touch them, they're for Christmas!"

We've all been there. You arrive home for the Christmas holidays and the press is chock-ful of delicious treats-- but they're off limits until at least Christmas Eve. (Even so, the stash mysteriously gets smaller and smaller long before that.)

Similarly, tins of fancy biscuits appear in the press, but "You're not to touch them, they're for guests!"

The trick here is to only eat biscuits from the second layer-- then blame the guests for going into the second layer before the first one was finished. A delicious, victimless crime.

The TV Guide makes its annual appearance

It's 2020, and most of us have access to hundreds of channels, rendering TV Guides-- for the most part-- obsolete. But it's a Christmas tradition to pore over the TV Guide in the run-up to Christmas, circling the best films, documentaries and Christmas specials.

Irish news channels start tracking Santa Claus

One of the most magical Christmas traditions in Ireland is the national broadcaster, RTÉ, airing Santa's take-off from Lapland on the Six O'Clock news on Christmas Eve.

This year, this tracking of Santa has started even earlier, as Santy and his reindeers flew into Ireland to get tested for Covid-19 at Dublin Airport-- good news, he's been given the all-clear and will be able to safely deliver presents!

The video of the man slipping on the ice resurfaces on social media

"It's still dangerous for Dublin pedestrians..."

It's hard to believe, but this year marks 10 years since RTÉ News aired the now-infamous footage of the man slipping on ice in Dublin. Everyone in the country has seen this video multiple times, but every Christmas the video resurfaces with a vengeance.

We still don't know who this man is, but he a true Christmas hero.