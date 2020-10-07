Cillian Murphy lends voice to sleep meditation story bringing listeners on 'magical trip' across Ireland
Cillian Murphy lends voice to sleep meditation story bringing listeners on 'magical trip' across Ireland

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

IRISH ACTOR Cillian Murphy is lending his talents to help us get to sleep during a worrying time for people all over the world.

With the future-- and even the present-- uncertain thanks to rising Covid cases, many of us have been having trouble getting a full night's sleep in recent months, but that shouldn't be a problem from now on.

Cillian Murphy has been a big name in Ireland for years but recently skyrocketed to global fame thanks to his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

The actor has now lent his soft Cork brogue to a new sleep app, called Calm, which promises to help listeners fall into an easy doze through meditation.

Cillian Murphy's Sleep Story brings listeners on "a magical trip across the sweeping landscapes of Ireland"(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Murphy's 'sleep story', written by author Phoebe Smith, involves the Irishman gently narrating a fictional tale called Crossing Ireland by Train; a story described as "a magical trip across the sweeping landscapes of Ireland".

With the harp playing soothingly in the background, a low-voiced Murphy introduces the sleep story by saying "Hello. My name is Cillian. And welcome to my sleep story;.

"Tonight, we take a trip across my home country of Ireland."

You can check out the first two minutes of the soothing story below...

And to download the app and hear the story-- and many others like it-- in full, you can visit the Calm website or download the app on iOS and Google Play.

 

