Irish comedy group Foil Arms & Hog go on tour with new live show SWINES

THREE OF Ireland's funniest comedians are back on tour, and if you live in Ireland or the UK there's a very high chance they're coming to a town near you.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you've probably come across a Foil Arms & Hog sketch-- three Irish lads with an abundance of costumes playing on everything from the Leaving Cert to Ryanair, Irish Interventions to Brexit, and if you think they're funny on-screen, just wait until you've seen them live.

Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms) and Sean Flanagan (Hog) are taking their new 5-star live tour SWINES all across Ireland and the UK after having earned the prestigious title of the best reviewed show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Their incredibly popular sketches draw an audience from all across the world, and have over 100 million views in total-- which is no surprise when you consider they have gems like these.

And if you're still somehow in doubt, comedy legend Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean, as if you didn't know that) has testified that the trio are "very funny".

SWINES is their third live tour, following on from the success of previous shows OINK and CRAICLING which earned critical acclaim at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival.

If you're interested in seeing Foil Arms & Hog live, they play in Leeds this evening, 11 March, before hitting a number of locations throughout the UK and Ireland, including three shows in Dubln and four in Cork.

For a full list of venues or to buy tickets you can check out the Foil Arms & Hog website here.

To watch more of their sketches, visit their Youtube channel.