Love Island weekend drama recap: Half David Attenborough documentary, half Brexit talks

I would pay good money to hear David Attenborough narrate the goings-on of ITV2’s Love Island.

On Friday’s episode, Yewande’s act of sitting on Danny’s lap while he chatted with Arabella by the pool sparked a spiral of drama that spanned over the full weekend of episodes.

“I hate watching [David Attenborough documentaries],” Yewande said. “I just find it so bloody boring.”

Yewande until she started slagging off David Attenborough #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cG6Od6L4Yt — Sharon (@Sharonsligo) 21 June 2019

Surprising, given how obvious it was that she was marking her territory – which she later denied. The moment even came with its own set of narrators, as a small group watching it unfold from the kitchen gave their own commentary – though it was a far cry from the dulcet tones of Sir David.

But what started off as a wildlife doc quickly became oddly diplomatic Brexit talks-esque discussions between Danny, Yewande and Arabella.

Never in the history of Love Island have conversations about the other half seeing other girls been so restrained and resentfully respectful, with both sides saying they want to “get to know” someone – when what they clearly mean is “shift the face off” somebody.

Arabella and Yewande have officially smoothed things over... right? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LNHDxqMSmR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) 21 June 2019

Also like political discussions, there was a whole lot of talking with no real conclusion. Despite Yewande’s concession that she will back off and let Danny “get to know” (see: attempt to shift) Arabella, it’s clear that this complicated love triangle is bound to blow up further.

That said, it was refreshing to see Michael call Danny out to his face about his “dickhead” behaviour. It’s easy to simply go along with your friends and back them up even if they’re in the wrong, and Michael’s comment was probably the only piece of true honesty out of the entire weekend’s showings.

The guarded discussions between the ITV2 show’s version of Twilight (in this case Danny is Bella) were then turned on it’s head by the drama unfolding between Maura and Tom.

Tom was very much put in his place by Maura after making THAT comment... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7ROHSlzBp8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) 24 June 2019

A far cry from UN Peace talks this time, when Maura overheard Tom make a disrespectful comment about her (to every boy in the house, while she was RIGHT THERE! Come ON like!) she had no qualms in telling him, loudly and expletively, where to go, and rightfully so.

She didn’t try and hide her anger and he went back to face the jeering of the boys with his tail between his legs.

Their fight will continue on tonight’s show, which looks set to be a dramatic one, and while their words will be far less measured than Danny, Arabella and Yewande, they’ll at least get something done.

They could get together, break up, marry and divorce all in the time it takes for the other three to decide they need to go back to Brussels for further talks!