Marian Keyes 'beside herself' with excitement as popular novels adaptated for TV drama

IRISH author Marian Keyes is “beside herself” with excitement after the BBC acquired the rights to a television drama series based on her books.

Newly commissioned The Walsh Sisters will be based on popular novels by the Limerick-born and Cork-raised writer.

The series revolves around the chaotic, dysfunctional but loveable Walsh family, which includes five sisters, a devout mother and a bemused father.

“This is SO exciting,” Keyes said as the news was revealed by the BBC this week.

“I'm beside myself,” she added.

“I love the scripts; they've really kept the spirit of the books,” the author explained.

“It's been almost impossible to keep this a secret and it's a great feeling that the news is now out in the world.”

Commissioned by RTÉ, The Walsh Sisters will be directed by Ian FitzGibbon, of Hullraisers and Moone Boy fame, and produced by award-winning independent production companies Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Films International, in association with the BBC and Screen Ireland.

Dublin-based screenwriter, author, and actor, Stefanie Preissner, who created RTÉ’s popular comedy drama Can't Cope, Won't Cope, has adapted the novels, and led the writing team with four episodes of the series.

The award-winning writer Kefi Chadwick, who has previously worked on Rivals and Death in Paradise, led the final two episodes.

“It was such an honour to be asked to adapt Marian’s amazing books,” Preissner said this week.

“Rachel’s Holiday was the first book I ever bought with my own money, and she has lived in my heart since that day.

"The team at Cuba are a joy and the whole process has been gorgeous. I cannot wait for everyone to see the magic we are making”.

The series revolves around characters from five of Keyes’ novels, including her international bestsellers Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There.

Set in their Dublin hometown, The Walsh Sisters follows the lives of Anna, Rachel, Maggie, Claire and Helen as they navigate the peaks and troughs of their late 20s and 30s.

“The Walsh Sisters novels have given so much pleasure to so many readers over the years, and we are truly delighted that such a wonderful team will be bringing these witty, warm, and oh-so-relatable characters to life,” Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said.

The series begins filming in early 2025 and will launch on RTÉ followed by BBC iPlayer and BBC One later in the year.