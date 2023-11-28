Niamh Algar to star alongside James Norton in new baby swap thriller

IRISH actor Niamh Algar will play a lead role in a new psychological thriller commissioned for ITV.

The Westmeath woman, who has starred in the likes of Malpractice, The Virtues and Raised by Wolves, stars alongside James Norton, James McArdle and Jessica Brown Findlay in Playing Nice.

Set in Cornwall, the four-part series focuses on two couples who discover that their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up.

They now face a horrifying dilemma – whether to keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child.

Adapted by Malpractice writer Grace Ofori-Attah from the best-selling novel by British author JP Delaney, the series will be directed by Kate Hewitt and produced by Rabbit Track Pictures and Studiocanal.

Ms Ofori-Attah said of the new production: “It has been an absolute privilege to adapt JP Delaney’s gripping novel for the screen.

“I am thrilled to be working with Rabbit Track and Studiocanal, as well as our incredible cast and production team.

“I’m also excited to be partnering with ITV again on my second drama series, and can’t wait for Playing Nice to hit TV screens next year.”

ITV Drama Commissioner Helen Perry added: “Playing Nice is an enthralling thriller with a knotty moral dilemma at its heart.

"Not only will viewers be hooked, they'll be left questioning 'what would I do...?' as Grace Ofori-Attah's superb script raises questions about the nature of parenting and how far we'll go for those we love.”

Playing Nice premieres on ITV1 in 2024 and will also stream on ITVX.