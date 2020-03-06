This Guinness Chocolate Cake with Irish Buttercream recipe is perfect for St Patrick's Day

WE'RE getting in the mood for the 17th, are you?

Well, this ought to help.

Guinness, chocolate, butter and a couple of dashes of Baileys. I needn't write anymore, really. Just chuck all that into a bowl and dig in!

But if you're wondering how to make a deliciously moist and creamy cake out of it all, just have a little glance below.

If you're entertaining this Paddy's Day, we're certain this gorgeous hunk of Irish sweetness will go down an absolute treat.

Here's everything you need to know, courtesy of Handle The Heat:

What you will need:

For the Guinness Chocolate Cake

1 3/4 cups (222 grams) all-purpose flour

2 cups (400 grams) granulated sugar

3/4 cup (64 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon fine salt

3/4 cup (170 grams) sour cream or plain full fat yogurt

1/2 cup fresh vegetable oil

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup Guinness beer

For the Irish Buttercream

4 sticks (454 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

6 cups (750 grams) powdered sugar, sifted

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Irish cream, such as Bailey’s

For the Chocolate Drip

4 ounces (113 grams) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

How to make it:

For the Cake

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Generously grease two 8-inch cake pans and line with parchment rounds.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

In a medium bowl whisk together the sour cream, vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla, and beer.

Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir with a spatula until just combined.

Divide the batter between the prepared pans and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool the cakes in their pans for 30 minutes before carefully turning them out onto a cooling rack to cool completely. If possible, freeze the cakes while you prepare the buttercream.