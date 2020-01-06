Ready for a holiday? Charm and luxury awaits on the Isle of Capri

OUTSIDE the Hotel Punta Tragara on the island of Capri there’s a plaque that commemorates a meeting between Winston Churchill and General Eisenhower .

The Americans used the building as their headquarters during the Second World War.

It’s hard to blame them — if you have to take part in a fight, you might as well be comfortable. Luxurious even.

The hotel, which clings to the rocks above the Bay of Marina Piccola, has a full-on view of the Isole Faraglioni, the three jagged limestone stacks that soar from the sea off the south-eastern tip of Capri. Further across the Bay of Naples is the ever-threatening hulk Mount Vesuvius. So if she does blow, you’ll have a first class view.

On the steps below the hotel plaque, just by the entrance, stands a Roman sink. Like, we’re talking genuine Roman swag here. Couple of thousand years old.

The manager, French man Laurence Servetti, explained: “We have quite a few Roman bits and pieces in the hotel. Sort of in custody. They belong to the Italian State, of course. But we look after them. It’s quite a responsibility.”

In the reception area, alongside mediaeval manuscripts, modernist paintings, classic furniture, stands a bust of an unnamed Roman noble. I steered well clear — imagine having one limoncello too many, tripping, grabbing hold of the first thing you can see . . . no, stop, it’s too awful to contemplate.

But the sink — the Emperor Tiberius himself could have washed his hands in this very sink. He didn’t stay at the hotel — it wasn’t built till the 1920s. But the emperor lodged at various locations across Capri while managing the Roman Empire. Despite trusting neither friends nor family, and the while keeping a close eye out for foes, he still seems to have enjoyed himself to the full. During his stay rumours abounded — and recorded in contemporaneous writings — of a seriously deviant social life.

It’s a 45-minute walk uphill along Via Tiberio before you arrive at the ruins of Tiberius's Villa Jovis to the north-east of Capri town. You can see why he elected this spot as one of his main palaces. Long-time resident of the island Graham Greene described the view as boasting 'some of the loveliest scenery on earth'.

Your average Roman residence like Villa Jovi had manicured gardens, olive groves, spa-houses, fountains and bathhouses. It’s extraordinary how much effort was devoted by the Romans to merely making themselves more comfortable.

Even though Capri can be horribly crowded during July and August, come at any other time of the year and you’ll see the island at is finest — those intriguing Roman ruins, rugged seascapes, and a surprisingly unspoilt rural inland.

Marked trails through sub-tropical woodland are loud with the sound of crickets and cicadas.

Keen walkers will soon find they have much of the island to yourself, with views of the cliffs plunging into the sea, and the silhouette of the Sorrentine Peninsula in the distance.

If you’re only a semi-keen walker, there are myriad cafes and bars ideal for lingering in. And the people-watching is first class. It almost goes without saying that Capri has long been a destination for the literati and glitterati — Ernest Hemingway, Sophia Loren, Giorgio Armani, Jackie Kennedy all enjoyed the elegance and charm of Capri.

And not just the rich-chic: Lenin visited Maxim Gorky here in 1910. His verdict: “Capri makes you forget everything.” Not perhaps his most profound pronouncement.

Hotel Punta Tragara can list its share of visiting celebrities, including Neil Jackman and Kelly Holmes this summer. But back in the 1930s the building, then a private residence, welcomed Le Corbusier — top A-lister architect and all-round good egg.

He helped redesign the building, adding a balustrade here and a cupola there, and from this the Hotel Punta Tragara emerged in the 1960s.

To get to the hotel is an adventure itself. You board a ferry at either Naples or Sorrento, and then it’s about 30 minutes to Capri. You’ll pass the islands of Ischia and Procida en route, with the Amalfi coast filling the horizon.

On arrival at the quayside in Capri you tumble into a 1950s black and while film. A porter collects your bags, and points you in the direction of the old, trundling funicular (Swiss-made, 1907).

This rises steeply to the main square, Piazza Umberto. Here, as in many parts of the island, it’s car-free. So you walk down Via Camerelle, past cafes, restaurants, ice cream parlours, and shops dealing in Gucci, Ferragamo, Versace.

I saw a suit for €22,000, a watch for double that (I can get you the address if you want).

I continued along the cobbled alleyway and rounded onto the panoramic Via Tragara — lined with bougainvillea, oleander, and stupefyingly beautiful views across the bay.

There is no other way to get to the hotel, and this has an interesting spin-off.

According to Monsieur Servetti, the walk deters certain nationalities from coming to stay at his hotel. He was much too diplomatic to spell out which ones, but I nodded knowingly. Earlier on at the Piazza Umberto I’d spotted a couple of tourists on space hoppers; on closer inspection I realised that they were just wearing shorts and waddling along. They would never have made it past the first ice cream shop.

There is one exemplary way of seeing the island. Blue Ride speedboats can show you the sights from the water — and the ever-helpful concierge at the Punta Tragara will arrange it all for you.

Blue Ride will pick you up from the hotel, although this constitutes another adventure. From the hotel you make your way directly down to a little rocky beach from the hotel, along a steep path that plunges through a pine forest.

On reaching the beach you’ll see a small wooden harbour. Ask for Luigi. He’ll wave to the skipper of a big speedboat, then take you out on his small wooden motorboat.

If the water is choppy, boarding from the little boat onto the speedboat can have its challenges.

Yes, I know it sounds a bit Famous Five, but it seems to work quite well.

And as the boatswain puts the boot down in the speedboat you soon forget Timmy etc.

Your mind will go into boggle overdrive as the boat speeds by impossibly lavish villas, super-yachts and Capri’s single most famous natural attraction the Grotta Azzura, a sea cave. Sunlight passing through an underwater cavity shines through the seawater, giving the cavern an ethereal blue light. My boatman said you can also reach it by bus.

The sea stays warm well into autumn, and the day I visited the Grotta several people had plunged into what I am almost contractually obliged to call the turquoise waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

I was tempted, but I wanted to circumnavigate the entire island. And I was booked into the hotel’s Le Monzù restaurant later that evening. It’s a Michelin-starred place, with an outside terrace. And I mean, nobody wants to be late for truffle, lobster and consommé, while gazing out over the isle of Capri, now, do they?

Need to know...

Hotel Punta Tragara

One of the finest hotels in Europe with every five-star facility present and correct.

Check-in, and you’ll think you’ve been booked onto the set of Elle Décor.

All rooms come with balconies, terraces or patios, and have some of the best views in the Mediterranean. There’s a Michelin restaurant and a gin and cocktail bar.

The two freshwater pools – one heated with whirlpool jets — are set in the fragrant gardens.

It’s not cheap, but it’s an experience you’ll treasure.

Punta Tragara has rooms available from €650 (£560) per room per night, based on two adults sharing a room on a B&B basis.

Find further details here.

Mal Rogers was a guest of the Hotel Punta Tragara