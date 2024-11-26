Southwark Irish pensioners enjoy 30th anniversary celebrations

MEMBERS of the Southwark Irish Pensioners Project (SIPP) enjoyed a special celebration at the Irish Embassy in London this month.

The event, hosted by Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser and his wife Deirdre, was held to mark the 30th anniversary of their foundation.

Founded in 1994, SIPP supports older Irish people living in south London to enjoy a happy and dignified retirement.

It provides support services every day to hundreds of older Irish people living in the community as well as drop-in day services and an advice service.