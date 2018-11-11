Actor Mahershala Ali ‘hurt’ after co-star Viggo Mortensen uses N-word at Q&A

ACTOR Mahershala Ali has said co-star Viggo Mortensen’s use of the N-word at a recent Q&A was hurtful but has accepted the star’s apology.

Mortensen reportedly used the word on Wednesday at a post-screening discussion about new movie Green Book.

The 1960s-set film, directed by Peter Farrelly, sees Mortensen become the driver for an African American pianist, played by Ali.

Mortensen, who used the word in a discussion about race in America, apologised in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Although my intention was to speak strongly against racism, I have no right to even imagine the hurt that is caused by hearing that word in any context, especially from a white man,” said Mortensen.

The actor, who had been explaining that the word was used casually at the time the film was set, added that he does not use the word and won’t say it again.

In response, Ali told the magazine: “However well-intended or intellectual the conversation may have been, it wasn’t appropriate for Viggo to say the n-word.

“He has made it clear to me that he’s aware of this, and apologized profusely immediately following the Q&A with Elvis Mitchell.”

He added: “An excellent and poignant thought was unfortunately overshadowed by voicing the word in its fullness. Which for me, is always hurtful.”

Green Book, which has been tipped for Oscar success, is set for general release in the US on November 21.

It will be released in Britain and Ireland in February 2019.

The movie’s title refers to The Negro Motorist Green Book, a guidebook published until 1966 detailing services and places friendly to African-American motorists.