ALDI IS pulling out all the stops to ensure shoppers make Christmas 2018 one to remember - or forget, depending on how things go.

Some things are synonymous with the festive season: mince pies, mistletoe, crackers and a few generously poured glasses of Prosecco.

The fun but equally fizzy alternative to expensive options like Champagne, over the past few years Prosecco has emerged as the tipple of choice for anyone keen to celebrate any and all occasions.

Christmas is no different, which is perhaps why Aldi has decided to offer up an absolute corker for anyone looking to drink, dance get merry on December 25th.

On first appearances, the Giotti Prosecco DOCG Methuselah probably looks like any ordinary bottle of Prosecco - but this is all about scale.

This particular bottle of the fizzy spirit actually contains a whopping six litres of Prosecco.

To put that figure into some kind of context, that amounts to the same as eight regular bottles of the bubbly stuff.

This is some pretty swish booze too if the product description offered up by Aldi is anything to go by:

"Light, fun and frothy with notes of parma violets, ripe pear, and papaya, this bottle is sure to impress your guests this Christmas."

Such Prosecco decadence doesn't come cheap though, with bottles of Giotti Prosecco DOCG Methuselah on offer at £79.99 (€90).

It's also worth noting that Aldi is operating a strict maximum order policy of one bottle per person.

Mind you, that's probably going to be more than enough for you and your family to drink the night away and still have a bit left over for Boxing Day and New Year's.

The Giotti Prosecco DOCG Methuselah can be purchased from your local Aldi from this Wednesday, November 14th. Buy now to avoid disappointment.