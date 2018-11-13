Aldi's epic £80 six litre bottle of Prosecco set to go on sale this week
News

Aldi's epic £80 six litre bottle of Prosecco set to go on sale this week

ALDI IS pulling out all the stops to ensure shoppers make Christmas 2018 one to remember - or forget, depending on how things go.

Some things are synonymous with the festive season: mince pies, mistletoe, crackers and a few generously poured glasses of Prosecco.

The fun but equally fizzy alternative to expensive options like Champagne, over the past few years Prosecco has emerged as the tipple of choice for anyone keen to celebrate any and all occasions.

Christmas is no different, which is perhaps why Aldi has decided to offer up an absolute corker for anyone looking to drink, dance get merry on December 25th.

On first appearances, the Giotti Prosecco DOCG Methuselah probably looks like any ordinary bottle of Prosecco - but this is all about scale.

Advertisement

This particular bottle of the fizzy spirit actually contains a whopping six litres of Prosecco.

To put that figure into some kind of context, that amounts to the same as eight regular bottles of the bubbly stuff.

Aldi's epic £80 six litre bottle of Prosecco set to go on sale this week.

This is some pretty swish booze too if the product description offered up by Aldi is anything to go by:

"Light, fun and frothy with notes of parma violets, ripe pear, and papaya, this bottle is sure to impress your guests this Christmas."

Such Prosecco decadence doesn't come cheap though, with bottles of Giotti Prosecco DOCG Methuselah on offer at £79.99 (€90).

It's also worth noting that Aldi is operating a strict maximum order policy of one bottle per person.

Advertisement

Mind you, that's probably going to be more than enough for you and your family to drink the night away and still have a bit left over for Boxing Day and New Year's.

The Giotti Prosecco DOCG Methuselah can be purchased from your local Aldi from this Wednesday, November 14th. Buy now to avoid disappointment.

Related

Police finally arrest David Schwimmer lookalike, 36, who went viral after alleged beer theft
News 5 hours ago

Police finally arrest David Schwimmer lookalike, 36, who went viral after alleged beer theft

By: Aidan Lonergan

Stan Lee will return for at least one more Marvel movie cameo in Avengers 4
News 5 hours ago

Stan Lee will return for at least one more Marvel movie cameo in Avengers 4

By: Jack Beresford

Ryanair launches sale with flights starting at €7.99 - but they won't be around for long
News 6 hours ago

Ryanair launches sale with flights starting at €7.99 - but they won't be around for long

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Irish business stalwart Martin Naughton to be honoured at The Irish Post Awards 2018
News 3 hours ago

Irish business stalwart Martin Naughton to be honoured at The Irish Post Awards 2018

By: Aidan Lonergan

Three suspects identified in connection with soccer referee attack
News 7 hours ago

Three suspects identified in connection with soccer referee attack

By: Jack Beresford

Stan Lee: Tributes flood in for Marvel Comics legend after his death at 95
News 9 hours ago

Stan Lee: Tributes flood in for Marvel Comics legend after his death at 95

By: Aidan Lonergan

FAI condemn assault on referee which left him bruised and bloodied
News 18 hours ago

FAI condemn assault on referee which left him bruised and bloodied

By: Rebecca Keane

Seamus Coleman donates €3,000 to man living with scoliosis
News 19 hours ago

Seamus Coleman donates €3,000 to man living with scoliosis

By: Rebecca Keane