Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath
Stephen Heffernan (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Meath.

Stephen Heffernan, 52, is reported missing from his home in Kilcloon since Thursday, February 27.

He was last seen at approximately 9am that day in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Mr Heffernan is described as being approximately 5' 8" in height, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy jumper, navy jacket, blue jeans and navy/black Sketchers runners.

Mr Heffernan is believed to have access to a 241K-reg Grey Kia EV6 car.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Mr Heffernan's whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

