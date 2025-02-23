Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Meath.

Dylan McLoughlin, 27, is reported missing from his home in Ratoath since Friday, February 21.

He was last seen in the town at around 10.30pm that night.

Mr McLoughlin is described as being approximately six foot in height, of slim build with brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a light brown jumper, navy padded jacket and light grey tracksuit bottoms. He may also have been carrying a small hold-all bag.

Gardaí and Mr McLoughlin's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.