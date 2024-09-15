Appeal for information on man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin.

Olamide Adekunle, 32, is reported missing from Balbriggan, Co. Dublin since Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Mr Adekunle is described as being approximately 5' 10" in height, of medium build with black hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with cream shorts and black shoes.

Mr Adekunle may have travelled from the Drogheda area via taxi to Gormonston, Co. Meath, where he was last seen at approximately 8.40pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí and Mr Adekunle's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.