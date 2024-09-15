Appeal for information on man missing from Dublin
News

Appeal for information on man missing from Dublin

Olamide Adekunle (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin.

Olamide Adekunle, 32, is reported missing from Balbriggan, Co. Dublin since Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Mr Adekunle is described as being approximately 5' 10" in height, of medium build with black hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with cream shorts and black shoes.

Mr Adekunle may have travelled from the Drogheda area via taxi to Gormonston, Co. Meath, where he was last seen at approximately 8.40pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí and Mr Adekunle's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Drogheda, Dublin, Meath, Missing

Related

Appeal for information on mother and young son missing from Co. Louth
News 1 week ago

Appeal for information on mother and young son missing from Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth
News 5 months ago

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men arrested after staff held at knifepoint during armed robbery Co. Louth
News 1 year ago

Two men arrested after staff held at knifepoint during armed robbery Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

First look at Steve Coogan in Dr Strangelove ahead of West End opening
Entertainment 3 days ago

First look at Steve Coogan in Dr Strangelove ahead of West End opening

By: Fiona Audley

Poor weather delays sinking of smuggling ship in Co. Mayo
News 3 days ago

Poor weather delays sinking of smuggling ship in Co. Mayo

By: Irish Post

Author Michael Magee wins John McGahern Prize
News 3 days ago

Author Michael Magee wins John McGahern Prize

By: Fiona Audley

Teen magician Cillian O’Connor sets Guinness World Record for most tricks performed in a minute
News 3 days ago

Teen magician Cillian O’Connor sets Guinness World Record for most tricks performed in a minute

By: Fiona Audley

Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire
News 3 days ago

Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire

By: Gerard Donaghy