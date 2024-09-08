Appeal for information on teenager missing from Co. Meath since Monday

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Co. Meath.

Alice O'Keefe, 17, is reported missing from her home in Julianstown since Monday evening, September 2.

She is described as being 5' 7" in height, with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Alice is known to frequent the Portlaoise and Dublin areas.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.