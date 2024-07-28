Appeal for information on whereabouts of 17-year-old girl missing from Co. Meath
News

Appeal for information on whereabouts of 17-year-old girl missing from Co. Meath

Alice O'Keefe (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl missing from Co. Meath.

Alice O'Keefe has been missing from her home in Julianstown since approximately 10.30pm on Thursday, July 25.

She is described as being 5' 7" in height, with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Alice was wearing black trousers and a black top.

It is believed that she may have travelled to the Dublin area.

Anyone with information on Alice's whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

