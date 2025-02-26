Appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Limerick

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of woman missing from Co. Limerick.

Shauna O'Neill, 32, was reported missing in Limerick city on Monday, February 24.

She was last seen at approximately 9am that day on Cecil Street in the city centre.

Ms O'Neill is described as being approximately 5' 6" tall with a medium build, black hair and blue eyes.

Her family and gardaí are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Ms O'Neill's whereabouts is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111, or any garda station.