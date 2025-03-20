Appeal for information over girl missing from Co. Meath
News

Appeal for information over girl missing from Co. Meath

Dija Savickaite (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from Co. Meath.

Dija Savickaite, 15, is reported missing from her home in Trim since Wednesday, March 19.

Dija is described as being approximately 5' 2" in height, with shoulder length dark hair and blue eyes. She typically wears a nose ring.

It is not known what Dija was wearing when last seen.

"Gardaí and Dija's family are concerned for her wellbeing," read a statement from gardaí today.

Anyone with any information on Dija's whereabouts is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on (046) 948 6140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Meath, Trim

Related

Four arrests after drugs worth €350k seized in raid on crime gang
News 4 hours ago

Four arrests after drugs worth €350k seized in raid on crime gang

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí upgrade 2013 disappearance of mother-of-two from Co. Meath to murder investigation
News 1 month ago

Gardaí upgrade 2013 disappearance of mother-of-two from Co. Meath to murder investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Witness appeal after young man dies in early hours collision in Co. Meath
News 1 month ago

Witness appeal after young man dies in early hours collision in Co. Meath

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Visit Hawkins, via the West End, for the perfect Stranger Things fix
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Visit Hawkins, via the West End, for the perfect Stranger Things fix

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after buses destroyed in overnight arson attack
News 6 hours ago

Appeal for witnesses after buses destroyed in overnight arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

5 contemporary Irish poets to read ahead of World Poetry Day
Culture 6 hours ago

5 contemporary Irish poets to read ahead of World Poetry Day

By: James Conor Patterson

Two Irish authors make shortlist for Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize
Culture 7 hours ago

Two Irish authors make shortlist for Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize

By: Fiona Audley

Unions to gather in Northern Ireland for ‘largest ever’ European labour summit
News 7 hours ago

Unions to gather in Northern Ireland for ‘largest ever’ European labour summit

By: James Conor Patterson

State leaders will discuss 'Russian threat to European security' at today's EU Council meeting
News 8 hours ago

State leaders will discuss 'Russian threat to European security' at today's EU Council meeting

By: Fiona Audley