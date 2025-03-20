Appeal for information over girl missing from Co. Meath

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from Co. Meath.

Dija Savickaite, 15, is reported missing from her home in Trim since Wednesday, March 19.

Dija is described as being approximately 5' 2" in height, with shoulder length dark hair and blue eyes. She typically wears a nose ring.

It is not known what Dija was wearing when last seen.

"Gardaí and Dija's family are concerned for her wellbeing," read a statement from gardaí today.

Anyone with any information on Dija's whereabouts is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on (046) 948 6140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.