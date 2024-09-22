Appeal for information over teen missing from Co. Waterford
News

Appeal for information over teen missing from Co. Waterford

Jake Hafford (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a teenager who is missing from Co. Waterford.

Jake Hafford, 17, is reported missing from Waterford City since Wednesday, September 18.

He is described as being approximately 5' 11" in height with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black pants, a grey T-shirt, grey hoodie and black runners

Jake is known to frequent Dundalk and Drogheda in Co. Louth

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station

