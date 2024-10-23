Appeal over nine-month-old baby boy missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ have appealed for information over the whereabouts of a nine-month-old baby boy missing from Dublin.

Gracian Lupu Enache is reported missing from his home in Dublin 1 since Monday, October 21.

An Garda Síochána believes that the baby is in the company of a family acquaintance.

However, investigating gardaí are not aware of his whereabouts at this time.

Gracian has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with any information on Gracian's whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.