Bad day at the office? Warehouse collapses after hapless forklift driver cashes into unit
News

Bad day at the office? Warehouse collapses after hapless forklift driver cashes into unit

THIS IS the moment one unfortunate warehouse worker's day went from bad to worse.

The bad came when the worker bumped into a shelving unit while attempting to manoeuvre his way around in a forklift.

The worse came seconds later when the entire contents of the warehouse collapsed around him, burying him in the process and leaving one almighty mess behind.

All of which was further compounded by the fact that CCTV managed to capture the entire sorry affair for Facebook users everywhere to enjoy.

Captured in an unnamed distribution centre, the clip has been garnering lots of attention on social media.

Advertisement

It starts innocently enough, with the driver involved slowly making his way down the aisle at normal speed.

Surrounded by boxes on either side, the unfortunate forklift operator's problems begin when he gently bumps into a stack on the right-hand side of the screen.

That's enough to send an entire shelf tumbling - but it's only the beginning.

That fall creates a domino effect that sees the forklift pushed forward - and straight into the shelving unit opposite.

Soon those boxes and shelves begin to tumble to the ground and, before you know it, the entire warehouse, shelves and all, are giving way.

By the end, the luckless soul involved is no longer visible, buried under the rubble left by the four, giant, collapsed shelving units.

Advertisement

Though some of the shelves do escape unscathed, the fate of the forklift driver is unclear, as he's not visible by the end of the clip.

One thing is definite: however bad a day you may have had at work, it's nothing on this guy.

Did he manage to escape and somehow clear up the crazy mess he made? You wouldn't put money on it, given how unfortunate he was the first time around.

And who's to say if, even after cleaning it all up, he didn't end up knocking it all over again?

See More: Forklift, Warehouse

Related

Young Moldovan man, early 20s, dies after tragic factory accident in rural Ireland
News 9 months ago

Young Moldovan man, early 20s, dies after tragic factory accident in rural Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Scottish man, 38, dies on dream holiday to celebrate completing his chemotherapy for cancer
News 5 hours ago

Scottish man, 38, dies on dream holiday to celebrate completing his chemotherapy for cancer

By: Aidan Lonergan

Controversial Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons pub chain plotting further Irish expansion
News 7 hours ago

Controversial Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons pub chain plotting further Irish expansion

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Conor McGregor could be granted Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch - but there's a catch
News 2 hours ago

Conor McGregor could be granted Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch - but there's a catch

By: Jack Beresford

Sinead O'Connor reveals her new last name just weeks after converting to Islam
News 3 hours ago

Sinead O'Connor reveals her new last name just weeks after converting to Islam

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gardaí appeal for information regarding 2012 murder
News 21 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for information regarding 2012 murder

By: Rebecca Keane

'I will find you, and I will kill you.' - App that lets kids call Santa issues disturbing Liam Neeson style threat to children
News 1 day ago

'I will find you, and I will kill you.' - App that lets kids call Santa issues disturbing Liam Neeson style threat to children

By: Jack Beresford

"F*** you, Cameron you posh t***" - Danny Dyer unleashes most explosive Brexit rant yet
News 1 day ago

"F*** you, Cameron you posh t***" - Danny Dyer unleashes most explosive Brexit rant yet

By: Jack Beresford