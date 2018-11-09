Watch the Iceland Christmas TV advert banned for being 'too political'
News

Watch the Iceland Christmas TV advert banned for being 'too political'

ICELAND'S CHRISTMAS TV advertising campaign highlighting the damaging effect of the palm oil industry on the environment has been banned from broadcast.

The advert, which has been put together with the help of Greenpeace, is an animated short centring on a young girl and an orangutan.

Emma Thompson lends her voice to the ad, which highlights the destruction being done to the natural rainforest habitat of animals like orangutans in the pursuit of palm oil used in countless supermarket products.

Habitat loss has been cited as a major contributing factor to animals like orangutan's becoming classified as critically endangered.

Iceland became the first major UK supermarket to pledge to remove palm oil from all of its own-brand foods earlier this year.

Advertisement

The discount supermarket chain had hoped the campaign would shed further light on this growing issue while rivalling John Lewis as one of the most talked about ads of the festive season.

However, Clearcast, the non-governmental body which pre-approves most British television advertising, has banned the advert from TV after deeming it was in breach of political advertising rules.

The advert fell afoul of a stipulation in the broadcast code for advertising practice (BCAP), that prohibits ads "directed towards a political end".

"Clearcast and the broadcasters have to date been unable to clear an ad for Iceland because we are concerned that it doesn't comply with the political rules of the BCAP code," a statement read.

"The creative submitted to us is linked to another organisation who have not yet been able to demonstrate compliance in this area."

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland said:

Advertisement

"Whilst our advert sadly never made it to TV screens, we are hopeful that consumers will take to social media to view the film, which raises awareness of an important global issue.

"Our commitment to help protect the home of orangutans remains extremely close to our hearts.

"We are proud to be encouraging consumers to make more sustainable choices, even without the support of TV advertising, ahead of the Christmas shopping season."

See More: Christmas, Christmas Advert, Iceland, Iceland TV Advert, Palm Oil

Related

Playing Christmas music too early may actually be bad for you, expert warns
News 2 days ago

Playing Christmas music too early may actually be bad for you, expert warns

By: Jack Beresford

School bans Christmas carols containing word "Jesus" amid fears they may cause offence
News 4 weeks ago

School bans Christmas carols containing word "Jesus" amid fears they may cause offence

By: Jack Beresford

These controversial Christmas tree flavour crisps are dividing the internet
News 4 weeks ago

These controversial Christmas tree flavour crisps are dividing the internet

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Meet the Irish 79-year-old Instagram fashionista proving class is timeless
Life & Style 23 minutes ago

Meet the Irish 79-year-old Instagram fashionista proving class is timeless

By: Rebecca Keane

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released
News 30 minutes ago

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released

By: Rebecca Keane

'There were security guards everywhere' - Irish model's story of growing up in a direct provision centre
Life & Style 53 minutes ago

'There were security guards everywhere' - Irish model's story of growing up in a direct provision centre

By: Rebecca Keane

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí
News 8 hours ago

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí

By: Rebecca Keane

Depth of panel pleases Schmidt ahead of Pumas showdown
Sport 1 day ago

Depth of panel pleases Schmidt ahead of Pumas showdown

By: Stephen Mahon