Belfast club Linfield to investigate after opposition player reportedly subjected to racist abuse

BELFAST football club Linfield has said it will investigate an incident at its Windsor Park ground during which an opposition player was reportedly subjected to racist abuse.

Glentoran midfielder Fuad Sule claimed he was targeted as he walked off the pitch following his side's 3-1 NIFL Premiership victory away to their city rivals on Friday night.

Linfield have confirmed an individual was removed from the ground, while Glentoran have called for the 'strongest possible' punishment for those guilty of such incidents.

'Tarnished'

Sule, who was born in Nigeria but raised in Ireland, claimed on Twitter/X on Saturday morning that he was called 'a black b******' and subjected to racist gestures as he walked off the pitch.

"I'm a big ambassador of kicking racism not only out of football but out of life in general," he added.

"There's a lot of good, honest people that I know very well at Linfield with integrity and class but one individual has tarnished the whole [of] Linfield Football Club's name for me.

"Do better, it's only a kickabout and I'm so proud to be black."

Following the post, Linfield released a statement saying it was aware of the allegations and was investigating.

"Linfield Football Club is aware of an incident which occurred at the end of last night's match with Glentoran in which an individual was alleged to have racially abused an opposition player," read the statement.

"An individual was removed from the ground last night and the club will investigate further.

"Linfield Football Club is opposed to all forms of racism and we will treat the matter with the utmost seriousness."

'Unacceptable'

Later yesterday afternoon, Glentoran released a statement saying it was 'deeply concerned' about the alleged abuse directed at the Dubliner but welcomed Linfield's response.

"No one should have to endure racism or abuse, and we will ensure that Fuad and our team have all the necessary resources and backing as we move forward from this unacceptable situation," said the club.

"We appreciate the prompt and strong statement from Linfield Football Club and will work closely with them as they conduct their investigation, assisting in any way necessary to ensure that the individual responsible is held to account.

"We urge the football authorities to impose the strongest possible punishments on anyone found guilty of such actions."

Sule joined Glentoran at the start of the 2023/24 season from Larne, where he was part of the side that won the club's first ever Irish League title.

He was previously on the books of London club Barnet after spells with St Pat's and Bohs in his home city of Dublin, winning Player of the Year at the latter club.

He previously played youth football with St Pat's, Crumlin United and Shamrock Rovers.