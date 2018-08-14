‘Big character’ – Tributes to French rider Fabrice Miguet who died after crash at Ulster Grand Prix
‘Big character’ – Tributes to French rider Fabrice Miguet who died after crash at Ulster Grand Prix

FRENCH rider Fabrice Miguet, who was injured in a crash at the Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday, has sadly passed away.

The 49-year-old rider from Normandy was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following an incident at the Joey’s Windmill section of the course during the Superstock race.

Race organisers the Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club revealed on Sunday that while Miguet was on life-support, he had sustained ‘un-survivable’ injuries.

'Part of the fabric'

Yesterday, Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston revealed the rider had passed away.

“I’ve known Fabrice, or MIG as he’s known to many, for over 20 years, even before I became Clerk of the Course at the UGP,” said Johnston.

“He’d been racing at Dundrod for a long time, and was a big character who had become part of the fabric of the event.

“We have been in constant contact with his team and family since Saturday, both directly and via local authorities, and I am extremely saddened to know that he has succumbed to his injuries.

“Our thoughts are with Fabrice’s parents and the Optimark team, as well as his wider circle of family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.”

Miguet’s death is a second tragedy for the sport on the island of Ireland in recent weeks.

Last month, Northern Ireland rider William Dunlop, 32, died after crashing during a practice session at the Skerries 100 Road Races in Dublin.

Manx rider Dan Kneen and Adam Lyon from Scotland died during incidents at this year's Isle of Man TT, while James Cowton from Yorkshire died last month in the island's Southern 100 race.

Since news of his death broke, tributes have poured in for Miguet, a regular competitor at the Ulster Grand Prix and Isle of Man TT.

