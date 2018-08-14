‘Big character’ – Tributes to French rider Fabrice Miguet who died after crash at Ulster Grand Prix

FRENCH rider Fabrice Miguet, who was injured in a crash at the Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday, has sadly passed away.

The 49-year-old rider from Normandy was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following an incident at the Joey’s Windmill section of the course during the Superstock race.

Race organisers the Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club revealed on Sunday that while Miguet was on life-support, he had sustained ‘un-survivable’ injuries.

'Part of the fabric'

Yesterday, Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston revealed the rider had passed away.

“I’ve known Fabrice, or MIG as he’s known to many, for over 20 years, even before I became Clerk of the Course at the UGP,” said Johnston.

“He’d been racing at Dundrod for a long time, and was a big character who had become part of the fabric of the event.

“We have been in constant contact with his team and family since Saturday, both directly and via local authorities, and I am extremely saddened to know that he has succumbed to his injuries.

“Our thoughts are with Fabrice’s parents and the Optimark team, as well as his wider circle of family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.”

Very sad news for the road racing community - my thoughts are with Fabrice Miguets family, friends & his team Optimark....also everyone @UlsterGrandPrix esp Noel & the marshalls...RIP MIG pic.twitter.com/FiaogptKoo — Jo Pack (@JoPack1) 13 August 2018

Miguet’s death is a second tragedy for the sport on the island of Ireland in recent weeks.

Last month, Northern Ireland rider William Dunlop, 32, died after crashing during a practice session at the Skerries 100 Road Races in Dublin.

Manx rider Dan Kneen and Adam Lyon from Scotland died during incidents at this year's Isle of Man TT, while James Cowton from Yorkshire died last month in the island's Southern 100 race.

Since news of his death broke, tributes have poured in for Miguet, a regular competitor at the Ulster Grand Prix and Isle of Man TT.

Such horribly sad news. My thoughts love and condolences go out to Fabrice Miguets family, friends & the Optimark team 🙏🏼 — Maria Costello MBE (@MariaCostello) 13 August 2018

RIP Fabrice Miguet, a true road racing hero. For years flying the French flag high at the TT, North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, he's rightly regarded as one of France's greatest pure road racers of the modern era. — Road Racing News (@StevieRRN) 13 August 2018

You know that thing people talk about in this sport-racing out of the back of a van,doing your own spannering,riding everywhere and scraping together the money to keep going any which way you can because that's just what you love doing. Fabrice Miguet was the pure epitome of it. pic.twitter.com/cVz2nmNv7k — Stephen Davison (@sdbikephoto) 13 August 2018

Such sad news today. Another embodiment of the roads is gone. Fabrice Miguet RIP. 🇫🇷🏍️🏁 pic.twitter.com/iak4Im414Y — Don Sic 58 (@DonSic58) 13 August 2018