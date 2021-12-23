Bodies of two men discovered in Donegal

THE BODIES of two men have been located at a property in Co Donegal.

They were discovered by a local person in Letterkenny and gardaí were alerted at 2pm.

RTÉ is reporting that it appears are that both men may have died violently but gardaí are still determining the cause of death.

It is believed one body was located in a car and the other in an adjacent house. They were discovered in the early afternoon on Thursday.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination while gardaí await for the arrival of scenes of crime analysts and the State Pathologist. Both bodies remain at the scene.

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for anyone with information, mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact them on 074 916 7100.