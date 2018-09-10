Christine Baranski unveils statue made from waste in Donegal

The Good Fight actress unveiled a new sculpture on Sunday.

Belfast-based artist Niamh McCann was given rubbish from two community groups in Donegal who vowed to clean up beaches.

The American actress is known for her dedication to environmental issues and was called on to present the sculpture.

Baranski, at the unveiling of the statue, said: "What a wonderful example for towns everywhere in the world...

"Every community has to do its part. I am very active environmentally in the United States and there is no more compelling issue in the world than the environmental issue," she added.