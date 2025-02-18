City-wide treasure hunt will kick of St Patrick’s festivities in Dublin

A CITY-WIDE treasure hunt will kick off the St Partick’s Day festivities in Dublin next month.

Dublin City Council has confirmed the return of the event, which has not taken place in the capital for a number of years.

“What a great way to kick off the St Patrick’s Festival Weekend, with a Treasure Hunt,” Emma Blain, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, said.

“This is something that families can enjoy together and a great way to see our city. So come on down and get hunting.”

The Dublin City Council St. Patrick’s Festival Treasure Hunt will mark the opening of the St Patrick’s Festival weekend, which takes place from March 15-17.

On Saturday, March 15, the treasure hunt trail will take players through some of Dublin's historic locations as they attempt to solve clues along the way.

Richard Tierney, CEO of St. Patrick’s Festival, is “delighted” to see the hunt return to the city “for the first time in a number of years”.

“It’s an exciting way to kick off the celebrations and invites people to rediscover the magic of Dublin,” he said.

“This event brings families and communities together in a fun and engaging way, while also shining a light on the rich history and culture of our capital.

“Whether you're a local or in town visiting for the Festival, we encourage everyone to take part, to embrace the adventure, and experience Dublin like never before.”

The hunt takes approximately two hours to complete, with a maximum of four people allowed per team.

The three quickest teams to complete their trail will win “fantastic prizes” Dublin City Council has confirmed.

Registration for the hunt takes place from 10am-12pm on the day, with the event starting and ending at the Dublin City Council Civic Offices on Wood Quay.

You can register in advance online on www.stpatricksfestival.ie.