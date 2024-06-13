Clothing firm wins multi-million-pound contract to make new uniforms for Dublin firefighters

A NORTHERN IRISH company has won a lucrative contract to create new uniforms for the Dublin Frie Brigade.

Derry-based Hunter Apparel Solutions has secured the £3.5million, four-year contract with the fire service.

It follows a recent £1million investment by the firm in new machinery which allows it to offer a unique PPE decontamination service which will fully neutralise the toxins in the firefighters’ protective clothing.

Announcing the contract win during a visit to the Hunter factory, Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy said it highlights the “opportunities that exist in the all-island economy”.

“Hunter has embraced technology and innovation to develop from its origins as an apparel manufacturer to become a leader in the design, supply and maintenance of technical professional clothing,” Minister Murphy said.

“As a result of its investment and subsequent contract success, Hunter has created three new jobs in Derry,” he added.

“Its new decontamination service is also helping to safeguard the health of key workers as well as reducing wastage by maximising the lifespan of uniforms.

“All of this is in keeping with my vision of creating a regionally balanced and sustainable economy.”

Hunter purchased its new decontamination machinery, which uses liquid carbon dioxide to eradicate contaminants and carcinogens from fire service clothing, with support from Invest NI.

Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director of Business Solutions at Invest NI, said the firm was worked with the organisation over “many years”.

“Hunter continues to invest in its future, ensuring it maintains its competitive position as a technological leader in its field,” he said.

“The company’s LC02+ system investment has been rewarded with this significant four-year contract with the Dublin Fire Brigade adding to many other export successes,” he added.

“Invest NI has worked with Hunter over many years providing both financial and advisory support and we will continue to be a trusted partner as it enters its next phase of growth.”

Minister Murphy claims trade with southern Ireland can be a “catalyst for growth” for firms in the North.

“Trading with the south can be a catalyst for businesses to grow into new export markets,” he said.

“My department and Invest NI will be working closely with businesses to ensure they understand the unique dual market access opportunities and the regulatory environment, so they are well placed to take advantage of our export growth potential.”