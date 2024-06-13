Clothing firm wins multi-million-pound contract to make new uniforms for Dublin firefighters
News

Clothing firm wins multi-million-pound contract to make new uniforms for Dublin firefighters

A NORTHERN IRISH company has won a lucrative contract to create new uniforms for the Dublin Frie Brigade.

Derry-based Hunter Apparel Solutions has secured the £3.5million, four-year contract with the fire service.

It follows a recent £1million investment by the firm in new machinery which allows it to offer a unique PPE decontamination service which will fully neutralise the toxins in the firefighters’ protective clothing.

Announcing the contract win during a visit to the Hunter factory, Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy said it highlights the “opportunities that exist in the all-island economy”.

“Hunter has embraced technology and innovation to develop from its origins as an apparel manufacturer to become a leader in the design, supply and maintenance of technical professional clothing,” Minister Murphy said.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, Hunter Apparel CEO Simon Hunter and Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director of Business Solutions at Invest NI, pictured at the firm's factory in Derry

“As a result of its investment and subsequent contract success, Hunter has created three new jobs in Derry,” he added.

“Its new decontamination service is also helping to safeguard the health of key workers as well as reducing wastage by maximising the lifespan of uniforms.

“All of this is in keeping with my vision of creating a regionally balanced and sustainable economy.”

Hunter purchased its new decontamination machinery, which uses liquid carbon dioxide to eradicate contaminants and carcinogens from fire service clothing, with support from Invest NI.

Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director of Business Solutions at Invest NI, said the firm was worked with the organisation over “many years”.

“Hunter continues to invest in its future, ensuring it maintains its competitive position as a technological leader in its field,” he said.

“The company’s LC02+ system investment has been rewarded with this significant four-year contract with the Dublin Fire Brigade adding to many other export successes,” he added.

“Invest NI has worked with Hunter over many years providing both financial and advisory support and we will continue to be a trusted partner as it enters its next phase of growth.”

Minister Murphy claims trade with southern Ireland can be a “catalyst for growth” for firms in the North.

“Trading with the south can be a catalyst for businesses to grow into new export markets,” he said.

“My department and Invest NI will be working closely with businesses to ensure they understand the unique dual market access opportunities and the regulatory environment, so they are well placed to take advantage of our export growth potential.”

See More: Dublin Fire Brigade, Hunter

Related

Dublin firefighter visiting Boston for St Patrick's Day is charged with rape
News 2 months ago

Dublin firefighter visiting Boston for St Patrick's Day is charged with rape

By: Gerard Donaghy

Recently repaired playground destroyed by second fire in Dublin
News 1 year ago

Recently repaired playground destroyed by second fire in Dublin

By: Connell McHugh

Arrest after fire at Dublin homeless hostel leaves six injured
News 2 years ago

Arrest after fire at Dublin homeless hostel leaves six injured

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Family pay birthday tribute to father-of-three who died in collision
News 17 hours ago

Family pay birthday tribute to father-of-three who died in collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who 'indiscriminately' stabbed two people in separate Belfast attacks is jailed for more than 10 years
News 18 hours ago

Man who 'indiscriminately' stabbed two people in separate Belfast attacks is jailed for more than 10 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three arrested in relation to 1975 murder of RUC officer
News 19 hours ago

Three arrested in relation to 1975 murder of RUC officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

New album, heartfelt passion from Gareth Dunlop
Entertainment 22 hours ago

New album, heartfelt passion from Gareth Dunlop

By: Sara Clarke

Irish-founded cybersecurity firm raises £5.5m in first funding round
Business 1 day ago

Irish-founded cybersecurity firm raises £5.5m in first funding round

By: Fiona Audley