Co. Down teen missing after attending event in Dundalk
Maria Silaieva (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are assisting the PSNI in seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from Co. Down.

Maria Silaieva, 17, is reported as missing from her home in Dromore since Friday morning, April 18.

Maria attended an event in Dundalk, Co. Louth on Thursday, April 17 and is now believed to be in the Dublin area.

Maria is described as being approximately 5' 4" in height with a slim build, long brown hair and greenish-brown eyes.

Gardaí, the the PSNI and Maria's family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Maria's whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

