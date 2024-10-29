Colin Farrell raises more than €600k in Dublin Marathon challenge

COLIN FARRELL has raised more than €600k for a charity supporting people living with ‘butterfly skin’ by completing the Dublin Marathon.

The Hollywood star, who was born in the Irish capital, was among the thousands who took to the city’s streets on Sunday for the annual race.

Farrell, who is currently on our screens in HBO hit series The Penguin, took on the challenge in support of Debra Ireland, a charity supporting people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

His good friend Emma Fogarty is Ireland's longest-surviving EB patient.

The rare genetic skin condition is known as ‘butterfly skin’, due to the condition leaving the skin as fragile as a butterfly wing.

People living with EB are missing the essential proteins that bind the skin's layers together, so any minor friction, movement or trauma causes it to break, tear, and blister.

Fogarty, who is from Co. Laois, is about to turn 40 and has lived with EB for four decades.

She joined Farrell on the final stretch of the marathon, where the actor pushed her for the last four kilometres - each representing a decade of her life with the condition.

The actor has raised more than €640k for Debra Ireland through his marathon challenge.