Colin Farrell raises more than €600k in Dublin Marathon challenge
News

COLIN FARRELL has raised more than €600k for a charity supporting people living with ‘butterfly skin’ by completing the Dublin Marathon.

The Hollywood star, who was born in the Irish capital, was among the thousands who took to the city’s streets on Sunday for the annual race.

Actor Colin Farrell completed the Dublin City Marathon on Sunday

Farrell, who is currently on our screens in HBO hit series The Penguin, took on the challenge in support of Debra Ireland, a charity supporting people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

His good friend Emma Fogarty is Ireland's longest-surviving EB patient.

Colin Farrell pushed the wheelchair of friend Emma Fogarty for the last four km of the race

The rare genetic skin condition is known as ‘butterfly skin’, due to the condition leaving the skin as fragile as a butterfly wing.

People living with EB are missing the essential proteins that bind the skin's layers together, so any minor friction, movement or trauma causes it to break, tear, and blister.

Farrell crosses the finish line with friend Emma Fogarty, who is Ireland's longest living survivor of epidermolysis bullosa

Fogarty, who is from Co. Laois, is about to turn 40 and has lived with EB for four decades.

She joined Farrell on the final stretch of the marathon, where the actor pushed her for the last four kilometres - each representing a decade of her life with the condition.

The actor has raised more than €640k for Debra Ireland through his marathon challenge.

