Comedian Jason Byrne to split from wife of 14 years

The Ireland's Got Talent judge has split from his wife Brenda.

The 46-year-old and his wife have reportedly split six months ago.

A spokesperson for Mr Byrne confirmed the news of their marriage breakup and said the couple would not be making any further statement.

Speaking to Irish Mirror, a friend of the couple said the split was amicable: "Jason is a loving father but I suppose, one of the downfalls of his success as a comic is that he is away a lot.

"He could be in Australia for a month at a time. This is difficult for anyone and I suppose, the marriage suffered. The break-up is as amicable as it can be for the sake of the children," they added.

The couple have two children, 18-year-old Devin and 11-year-old Daniel which they are said to be making a priority at this time.