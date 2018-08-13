Comedian Jason Byrne to split from wife of 14 years
News

Comedian Jason Byrne to split from wife of 14 years

The Ireland's Got Talent judge has split from his wife Brenda.

The 46-year-old and his wife have reportedly split six months ago.

A spokesperson for Mr Byrne confirmed the news of their marriage breakup and said the couple would not be making any further statement.

Speaking to Irish Mirror, a friend of the couple said the split was amicable: "Jason is a loving father but I suppose, one of the downfalls of his success as a comic is that he is away a lot.

"He could be in Australia for a month at a time. This is difficult for anyone and I suppose, the marriage suffered. The break-up is as amicable as it can be for the sake of the children," they added.

The couple have two children, 18-year-old Devin and 11-year-old Daniel which they are said to be making a priority at this time.

