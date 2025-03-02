Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing from Dublin for more than three months.

Evis Jogaj, 24, was last seen in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area on Monday, November 21, 2024 at approximately 9am.

A statement from gardaí say she was reported missing on Friday, February 28.

"Gardaí and Evis's family are concerned for her wellbeing," added the statement,

Ms Jogaj is described as being approximately 5' 8" in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

It is believed that Ms Jogaj may also frequent the Dublin city centre area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.