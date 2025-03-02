Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months
News

Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months

Evis Jogaj was last seen on November 21, 2024 (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing from Dublin for more than three months.

Evis Jogaj, 24, was last seen in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area on Monday, November 21, 2024 at approximately 9am.

A statement from gardaí say she was reported missing on Friday, February 28.

"Gardaí and Evis's family are concerned for her wellbeing," added the statement,

Ms Jogaj is described as being approximately 5' 8" in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

It is believed that Ms Jogaj may also frequent the Dublin city centre area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Dublin, Missing

Related

Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath
News 3 hours ago

Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for €3 million worth of drugs possession
News 1 day ago

Man jailed for €3 million worth of drugs possession

By: Irish Post

Family of missing Dublin woman want access to unseen CCTV footage
News 1 day ago

Family of missing Dublin woman want access to unseen CCTV footage

By: Nick Bramhill

Latest

Talkin’ about a (plant-based) revolution
Life & Style 19 hours ago

Talkin’ about a (plant-based) revolution

By: Keira O'Callaghan

A ball, a wall and a world of competition — the GAA handball story
Sport 21 hours ago

A ball, a wall and a world of competition — the GAA handball story

By: Fionn Ó Súilleabháin

Festivals, fleadhs and gatherings across Ireland
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Festivals, fleadhs and gatherings across Ireland

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Did we lose our Irish, or did we willingly give it up?
Comment 1 day ago

Did we lose our Irish, or did we willingly give it up?

By: Joe Horgan

A journey into Ireland’s mystical heart – by campervan
Travel 1 day ago

A journey into Ireland’s mystical heart – by campervan

By: James Ruddy

Stanley Townsend says role in West End transfer of Retrograde is a ‘dream job’
Entertainment 2 days ago

Stanley Townsend says role in West End transfer of Retrograde is a ‘dream job’

By: Fiona Audley