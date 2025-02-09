Concern for woman missing from Co. Kilkenny

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Co. Kilkenny.

Fiona Booth, 50, was reported missing from her home in Gowran on Friday, February 7.

Ms Booth is described as being approximately 5' 5" in height, of slim build, with blonde hair.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen in Gowran on Tuesday, February 4 at approximately 11am.

Gardaí and Ms Booth's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.