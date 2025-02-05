Concern over teen missing from Galway
Concern over teen missing from Galway

Jodie Sweeney (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenage girl missing from Co. Galway

Jodie Sweeney, 16, is reported missing from her home in Galway city since Sunday, February 2.

Jodie is described as being 5' 1" in height, of slim build with long, blonde hair.

She was last seen at around 8.30pm on Sunday, February 2, in Ballybane, Galway city.

When last seen, she was wearing a black crop top, faded blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Gardaí and Jodie's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on Jodie's whereabouts is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on (091) 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

