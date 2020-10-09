CONOR MCGREGOR has announced his return to the UFC, less than six months after he retired from the sport.

The controversial Dublin fighter is heading back to the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier had originally been due to do battle in a charity exhibition match due to take place in the Irish capital.

However, it now appears that the pair will fight in the UFC after the Irish fighter accepted the offer of a return to the sport he previously turned his back on.

McGregor confirmed the news on Twitter

"Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020,” he said.

“I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation"

According to ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani, McGregor and Poirier are scheduled to fight at an event scheduled for January 23, 2021.

The pair previously faced-off back in 2014, with the Irishman emerging the victor.

McGregor had already appeared to hint a return to the Octagon was imminent, having recently purchased his own private cage to train in.

Sharing an image of the new fight arena on social media, McGregor wrote: : "20 foot knock box. Let’s get this party started."

McGregor made a sensational comeback to the sport back in January when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

The Irishman announced his retirement from the sport back in June in a move said to be motivated by the fact he has so far been unable to secure a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated him in controversial circumstances back in 2018.