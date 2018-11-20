Conor McGregor could be granted Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch - but there's a catch
CONOR MCGREGOR could be getting his much-anticipated rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov sooner rather than later.

However, anyone hoping to see the Notorious facing off against the Russian in the Octagon again could be left sorely disappointed.

Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov have been suspended from UFC pending an investigation into the mass brawl that followed their previous meeting at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov also had his fight purse taken away from him for his part in the scuffles and is thought to be weighing up a potential money-spinning boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

And if McGregor is desperate to settle the score with Nurmagomedov he might need to do it in the boxing ring rather than the Octagon.

According to a report from Russian news outlet Izvestia Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap has said that he and his son are open to a boxing rematch.

"As for the fight against Conor under boxing rules, this is a fight we are interested in," Abdulmanap said.

"Khabib showed that he is able to beat the best strikers of mixed martial arts. He said this before, but few believed it.

"However, after strong victories over Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, and Conor, people begin to believe.

"Nurmagomedov is able to do it in the boxing ring. Khabib has all the skills to win by the rules of boxing. One of the key skills can be called endurance.

"I remember his five-round fight with Iaquinta, in which Khabib showed his willingness to fight in absolutely any area, using everything from a light left jab to control on the ground.

"I want to note that the fight with Iaquinta was of great importance for us, there was a title belt at stake and it was important to keep the bout calm, and take the win. Which we did."

With McGregor desperate to make amends after his shock defeat and Nurmagomedov only too happy to oblige, it may not even be a case of "if" but rather "when" with these two.

And if a boxing match is the only option, the Irishman isn't about to back down from a challenge.

