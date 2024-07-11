Country music legend Shania Twain presented with bespoke guitar which reveals her Irish roots

COUNTRY music star Shania Twain has been presented with a bespoke guitar which represents all the elements of her Irish ancestry.

Following her performances in Cork, Belfast, and Dublin last month, the Canadian singer was given the unique instrument, designed by Irish illustrator David Rooney, which uses intricate artwork to tell the story of her Irish roots.

In 2011, the star, who was born Eileen Regina Twain, revealed her links to Ireland in her autobiography, From This Moment On.

In it, she confirmed that she was named after her Irish grandmother, Eilleen Pearce, who was was born in County Kildare and played a significant role in raising her.

The guitar presentation, made by EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, honours those roots and also her musical achievements.

EPIC CEO Aileesh Crew said the singer is a “prime example of the global impact of Irish emigration”.

Making the presentation, she added: “We are proud to present this bespoke genealogy to you, Shania, told in a new and innovative way.

“Your music has touched millions around the world, and we hope this guitar, which tells the story of your ancestors, intrigues, excites, and informs you as much as it did us during our research.

“We believe that this unique piece will serve as a cherished reminder of your roots and the incredible journey of your Irish ancestors.”

The guitar features several elements that represent Twain’s family history, including the Triskele, an ancient Celtic symbol found at Newgrange, County Meath; the salmon, representing Shania’s return to Ireland and wisdom in Irish mythology; and Kilkenny Castle, symbolising her great-great-great-great-grandfather, Thomas Edwards, a soldier at Waterloo who became a ‘military settler’ in Canada.

“These elements encapsulate the essence of Shania’s genealogy, revealing connections to her Irish roots and the profound impact of Irish emigration on her family history,” a spokesperson for EPIC explained.

The customised guitar, commissioned by EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and brought to life by artist Rooney, is a collaboration with the Irish Family History Centre, which is located at EPIC.

Fiona Fitzsimons, Director at the Irish Family History Centre, highlighted the special significance of this project, stating: "Shania’s family history is a testament to the resilience and spirit of her ancestors.

“Her family narrative spans the battles of the 1798 Rebellion, to the mountains of County Down, and the plains of County Kildare, to Ontario, Canada, and is truly inspiring.

“Presenting your family history through this unique guitar is a special honour for us, combining the art of storytelling with the beauty of music. We hope this bespoke creation offers you a deeper connection to your heritage.”

Last month, EPIC also unveiled new research into Taylor Swift’s Irish roots, which revealed that two of Swift’s paternal great-great-great-grandparents, Susan Davis, a dressmaker, and Francis Gwynn, a weaver, emigrated from Derry, in the north of Ireland, to the United States in 1836.