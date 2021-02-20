Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan confirms plans for Series 3

DERRY GIRLS have been given a major update on plans for the long-awaited third series of the hit Irish sitcom.

Work on the new batch of episodes was previously put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, one of the show’s main stars has now confirmed that filming is due to begin later this year.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the hit series, tweeted: "Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait.”

Coughlan, who also stars in the popular Netflix period drama Bridgerton, added that, despite the setbacks faced, the new series will be worth the wait.

"Covid has pushed back filming several times which has been so sh*te, but honestly the story lines in this series are the best we’ve ever done so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been."

It’s been a long road for the cast and crew behind Derry Girls.

The second series of the acclaimed comedy originally aired back in 2019.

It was immediately recommissioned for a third series.

Filming had been due to start last year, only for production to be put on an indefinite hiatus as a result of Covid-19.

Despite these setbacks, Coughlan’s announcement means fans could be returning to our screens in the not-too-distant future.

Speaking after the series was first renewed Channel 4's Head of Comedy, Fiona McDermott, was full of praise for the show, which depicts the hilarious trials and tribulations of a group of friends growing up in Derry during the Troubles.

"It's no surprise that Derry Girls continues to delight a growing legion of fans,” she said.

"A combination of magical writing and adorable characters make this show both timely and timeless.

"We're delighted to confirm a third series - don't tell Ma Mary, but I'm breaking open the Christmas cupboard in celebration."

Derry Girls could conclude after the third series with creator Lisa McGee previously hinting that the show could be wrapped up with a feature-length film.