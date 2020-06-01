Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan says 'tentative dates' are in place for show's return

FILMING ON the third series of Derry Girls could resume at some point in the not-too-distant future with star Nicola Coughlan revealing “tentative dates” are in place for production to restart.

With businesses and workplaces across the UK and Ireland beginning to slowly reopen, television and film productions are expected to follow suit, albeit with strict social distancing and other measures in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Work had only just started on the much-anticipated third season of Derry Girls prior to the shutdown and while fans still have a wait on their hands before the next series arrives, Coughlan did provide some positive news this week.

Speaking to Angela Scanlon on her podcast Thanks A Million [via Metro], the actress, who plays Claire in the hit show, said while filming has been postponed, some “tentative dates” are in place for it to return.

Coughlan said: “We were meant to start filming around now. It was mad because when this all started, I think your brain makes assumptions to make you feel better, like ‘it’ll just be a month, it’ll be fine’.

“But filming has been put on hold for now which sucks, and we’re all really excited to go back and start again and see the scripts because we actually haven’t.

“We made the second series back in 2018, so it’s been a long time since we’ve been together filming.

“There’s tentative dates when we hope to go back but we don’t really know at the minute.

Coughlan revealed she shares a close bond with the other Derry Girls and they have remained in regular contact throughout lockdown.

“We’ve all been in contact with one another and just seeing how we’re getting on. We’re close and we share that bond with one another.

“Our lives all changed so drastically so quickly, and there’s no-one that can relate to that in the same way. So we’re lucky to have one another.

“I think no matter what other jobs I get to do, there’s never gonna be anything like that. That’s just gonna be a special thing.

“And I don’t ever want there to be another Derry Girls. I want to go and do lots of different things, but I think it will always hold such a special place for me because it was the type of show I always wanted to be in."

During the interview, Coughlan spoke of her joy at landing the part of Claire and how it felt like fate.

“I was always like, ‘Irish women are hilarious and I don’t think we see enough Irish comedy on TV’. When I first met my agent Emma, I said: ‘I really think I would do well in a Channel 4 comedy.’ And this was before I ever knew about the existence of the script. I felt like that was the right path to start on.”

She added: “When I got the script the script through, I said to my sister: ‘I don’t know why, but I feel like I’m going to get this.’ I’d never played a character like that before, I’d never done the accent before.

“I said: ‘I don’t know, I just think I’m getting this job."

She also spoke in glowing terms about the show's real-life setting of Derry.

“It was the most watched show in Northern Ireland on record, which is insane, which just made it a lot more difficult to film series two. I think what Lisa (Mcgee) wanted to show the joy of Derry and she’s done so well.

“Because if you ever go there, that’s what you’ll see of the place. The people, their personality, how bright and sparky and funny they are.

“It’s called the Maiden City for a reason. It’s really ruled by the women. And I think the show shows that so brilliantly. I’m just lucky to be a part of it. I feel like an adopted Derry woman.”

The Nicola Coughlan episode of Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon will be available to download from Tuesday across all podcast providers.