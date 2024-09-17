'DISAPPOINTING': UK Government pulls funding for Casement Park's Euro 2028 rebuild

PLANS to rebuild Casement Park stadium in Belfast in time for the Euro 2028 competition have been scrapped.

The UK government has confirmed it will no longer fund the required rebuild of the GAA stadium due to the “significant risk” that the project would not be completed in time for the event.

The football tournament gets underway in four years, with the UK and Ireland in place as co-hosts.

Matches were due to be held at 10 stadiums across England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – including Casement Park.

Out of action since 2013, the stadium – which is named after the Irish revolutionary Roger Casement - required a costly rebuild in order to be able to host matches within the tournament.

On September 13, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn confirmed the British Government were no longer in a position to fund that project.

“Having sought expert advice and analysis, we have concluded that there is a significant risk that the stadium would not be built in time,” Mr Benn said in a statement.

“This is in part because in the period between the awarding of Euro 2028 and the election of the new government, almost no progress was made to deliver the stadium build,” he added.

“The estimated build costs have risen dramatically - from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m - and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament,” he explained.

“We have therefore, regrettably, decided that it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at Euro 2028.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, given our belief in the Euro 2028 partnership, but it is the only way forward in the circumstances.”

Mr Benn went on to confirm that the government would work to ensure Northern Ireland’s “involvement” in the competition, although they will no longer be in a position to host any games.

The move has been branded “disappointing” by both the Irish Government and the GAA.

“I share the disappointment that Euro 2028 games will not be played at a redeveloped Casement, but we must not lose sight of the opportunity to have another top-class sporting facility in a city that thrives on sport,” Taoiseach Simon Harris said.

The Taoiseach used the opportunity to reconfirm Ireland’s €50m pledge to Casement Park’s future redevelopment.

“I will meet with the GAA this week, and I have already confirmed to Prime Minister Starmer that the €50 million the Irish government pledged to the project will remain in place, regardless of the decision around Euro 2028,” he said.

“How to proceed is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive and the British Government, and I will engage with the First and deputy First Ministers on how we can help,” he added.

In a statement, the GAA described the British Government’s decision to pull funding for the rebuild as “a missed opportunity”.

“It is one that our entire society will look back on with considerable regret,” they added.

“Secretary of State Hilary Benn gave firm commitments that Casement Park will be built, a commitment also given by his predecessor,” they said.

“We have sought an urgent meeting with him to agree next steps.”

The organisation added: “Casement Park will be built, and we will work with all partners to ensure that the promises made by the NI Executive over 13 years ago and within successive programmes for government, to deliver on the strategic stadia need of the GAA in the province and in Belfast, Ireland’s second city, are fulfilled.”