Dublin Fire Brigade praised for heroic rescue of horse stuck in Grand Canal

THE DUBLIN Fire Brigade (DFB) has been commended for coming to the rescue of a horse that became trapped in a Dublin canal.

A member of the public contacted the relevant authorities after discovering a small black and white horse stuck in the Grand Canal near Bluebell.

When the DFB arrived on the scene a few minutes later, they found the stricken horse in an agitated state.

Unable to climb out of the canal by itself, the animal was eventually pulled out of the water by the DFB officers on the scene.

One firefighter helped keep the young animal calm by whispering in its ear.

Cold and dripping wet, the horse was subsequently taken in by the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

The DSPCA has now been put in charge of the horse's welfare while the authorities try to establish how it ended up in the canal in the first place.

DFB took to Twitter to share the story with its followers, prompting plenty of praise from its followers.

"Well done," one wrote. "Great work guys," another added.

Some people couldn't resist a horse-based pun though, writing:

"Neey bother to you guys, you didn't horse around, that's for sure!"

