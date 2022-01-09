Family of Birmingham Irishwoman pay tribute to 'beautiful mom' found dead at home

THE FAMILY of a Birmingham Irishwoman have paid tribute to their 'beautiful mom' following her death.

Finola Moore, 67, who has roots in Co. Mayo, was found dead at her property on Perry Park Crescent in Perry Barr at 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 28.

A 56-year-old man, who was known to Ms Moore, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on bail while enquires continue.

The family of Ms Moore, who worked as a nurse, have said they will 'remember her forever'.

"We are shocked and truly devastated by the loss of our beautiful mom, daughter, sister and friend," said a statement.

"We will love her, miss her and remember her forever.

"We would like to ask for privacy while the police continue their investigation."

An investigation by West Midlands Police remains ongoing to determine exactly how Ms Moore died and the force is continuing to review CCTV.

A forensic post mortem examination took place last week, however it could not determine the exact cause of death so further specialist expertise is being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1576 of 28/12.