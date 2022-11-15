Family of New York woman with Irish connections offering reward to find suspect in her death

THE FAMILY of a 26-year-old woman who was found dead in the Queens area of New York last month are offering a reward of $35,000 for any information leading to an arrest or conviction over her death.

Claire McKenna - whose father Derek is from Kilkerley outside Dundalk Co Louth, texted her family at 3.11am on Tuesday 11 October.

She requested help and said her mobile phone battery was dying.

At approximately 9.27am on 12 October, police from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call to 94th Avenue and 214th Street.

On arrival, the officers observed an unconscious and unresponsive female, lying face down on the pavement near a bush.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to the reward poster, a man wearing a mask and dark clothes was captured on videotape at 4.30 that morning, pushing Claire's body on a hand truck to the location, for five blocks.

A police investigation is continuing, while the family's reward posters have been put up within a mile of where she was found.

New York Police said they are treating Claire's death as "suspicious" at this stage but are not ruling out homicide.

They are waiting for the post mortem report from the Chief Medical Examiner and toxicology results.

Her identification was only publicly released last weekend as detectives stepped up their enquiries.

No footage of a suspect wheeling the body on a dolly down the street has been released publicly yet.

It is understood her body was partially clothed after being dumped in a bush.

Claire's month's mind mass took place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, over the weekend.