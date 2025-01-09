Family of Paula Canty ‘heartbroken’ as man charged in connection with Cork woman’s death

THE family of Paula Canty have paid tribute to the mother-of-two who was found dead at her home in Co. Cork earlier this month.

Gardaí were called to the property in Bridewell Lane, Mallow on January 3, where the 31-year-old, who is originally from Kinsale, was found with stab wounds.

A murder investigation was launched and a man aged in his 40s, who was arrested on January 7, has been charged in connection with her death.

He is due to appear at Midleton District Court at 11am this morning (January 9).

Confirming her death “tragically at her home”, the Canty family said Ms Canty was the “beloved daughter of Sinead, dear mother of Alyisha and Aoibhe and sister to Darragh, Donna, Latoya, David and Rianna”.

Sinead Canty has set up a memorial fund in honour of her daughter, which will support the Cork charity Street Angels.

“I have set up a memorial fund in honour of my beautiful daughter Paula Canty who was taken tragically from us,” Mrs Canty said.

“Our beautiful, kind Paula has gained her wings this week,” she added.

“She was taken from us way too soon in a sudden and tragic way without any goodbyes.

“Paula was looking forward to a fresh, bright new year start with her loving family and with her good friends.

“The community, our family, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends are just heartbroken.”