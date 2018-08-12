French rider Fabrice Miguet 'critical' after crash at Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle meeting

A RIDER is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash at Saturday’s Ulster Grand Prix motorcycling meeting.

French rider Fabrice Miguet, 49, was injured at the Joey’s Windmill section of the course in Co. Antrim during the opening race on Saturday.

Meanwhile English rider Davey Todd, 22, was also taken to hospital after suffering fractures during the day’s fourth race in the Superbike class.

Both races continued after a delay however the meeting was abandoned with three of the seven races remaining due to wet conditions.

In a statement, race organisers described Miguet’s condition as critical.

“The Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club can confirm that French competitor Fabrice Miguet is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident during the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix earlier today,” the said.

“English competitor Davey Todd has been taken to hospital with suspected fractures following an incident during the first Superbike race.

“Further information will be issued in due course.”

Last month, Northern Ireland rider William Dunlop, 32, died after crashing during a practice session at the Skerries 100 Road Races in Dublin.