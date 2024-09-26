Funding of €800k will help GAA clubs promote use of Irish language

THE Irish Government has earmarked funding of €800k to support GAA clubs to operate through the Irish language.

Minister of State for Sport, Thomas Byrne confirmed the grant allocation today, which will allow two clubs based outside the Gaeltacht to continue their efforts to promote the Irish language.

Issued to the Glór na nGael scheme, the money will be split between the Laochra Loch Lao GAA club in Belfast and Na Gaeil Óga, which is based in Lucan, Dublin.

These are the only two clubs outside Ireland’s Gaelic-speaking areas that have won the gold medal in Glór na nGael's Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Donnacha scheme - a joint support initiative from Glór na nGael and the GAA for clubs wishing to promote the language, which translates to The Joe McDonnagh Foundation.

The cash injection will allow them to employ a full-time development officer who will work to support players, their families and other club members to use the Irish language.

"I am delighted to announce €80k in funding for Glór na nGael today which will give two pioneering GAA clubs, Laochra Loch Lao and na Gaeil Óga, the opportunity to build on the achievement they have made to create a space outside the Gaeltacht for young and old to get together and actively speak Irish in a fun way through sport,” Minister Byrne said.

“This funding will allow these clubs to build on that work and support their current members and the next generation of young players and coaches to make the language their own while playing the games they love."

The newly employed development officers will be responsible for organising Irish classes at their respective clubs, as well as running youth programmes, working with local schools and holding other events that provide “opportunities to engage with the language in a social and enjoyable way”, Minister Byrne’s department has confirmed.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Lorcán Mac Gabhann, Head of Glór na nGael, said: "Glór na nGael is delighted that funding has been approved for this scheme by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht.

“Na Gaeil Óga and Laochra Loch Lao are an example of what can be achieved when the will is there together with a measured approach.

“With the support announced today, Glór na nGael will be able to take the efforts of these two innovative clubs – including what they have already achieved under Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Donnacha – to the next level in collaboration with both club communities, as role models for other clubs around the country."