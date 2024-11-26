Future of Britain’s Irish community network relies on ‘new generation of civic leadership’

THE future of the Irish community network in Britain requires a “new generation of civic leadership” the head of one of the longest standing organisations within that sector has said.

“The future of our community network will be shaped by our ability to attract and develop a new generation of civic leadership,” Brian Dalton, who is CEO at Irish in Britain (IIB), said at the organisation’s recent AGM.

“Through our continued investment in our leadership programme, Ceannairí Nua, we are enabling a new generation to contribute, volunteer and lead,” he added.

“This free programme develops the trustees and community leaders of today and in the future.”

The annual event took place in Liverpool this year, where it was held at the Liverpool Irish Centre.

It was noted that the city was also the home place of Tommy Walsh, who became the first chair of the organisation, formerly called the Federation of Irish Societies, when appointed during its founding congress in 1973.

IIB members, trustees and staff were all in attendance for the meeting, which included an address from Consul General of Ireland in Manchester, Sarah Mangan.

Ms Mangan praised the many local Irish organisations she has come into contact with in her role, and added that being charged with opening the Consulate in Manchester as a “rich and rewarding experience”.

IIB also reported back to members on the success of its recent 50th anniversary heritage exhibition.

“One of the most important aspects of curating this exhibition was that fact that it was our story in our words – first hand and unfiltered accounts of what being Irish in Britain means to us.” Mr Dalton told those gathered.

“We were honoured to bring these emigrant stories home to Ireland at a time when the public debate on migration policy and the recent violent racist protests in Britain and Ireland threaten the safety of migrants and poisons community relations.”

He added: “We were deeply heartened by the cross-community response, a broad coalition of groups and individuals who marched and rallied around the country in rejection of the politics of division.

“As a community that has historically walked the hard yards for equality and representation, we are ready to play our part.”

Three new trustees were elected to the IIB board during the AGM, Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, Patrick Goulding and Hilary O'Shaughnessy, and two motions that put to the meeting passed unanimously.

One calls on IIB to highlight and promote the work of member organisations who offer support to former residents of Ireland’s Mother and Baby and County Homes.

The second commits IIB to facilitating a diverse community stakeholder group to promote best practice and policy on end-of-life care in the community.