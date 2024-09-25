Garda appeal for information over 13-year-old missing from Co. Offaly

GARDA have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Co. Offaly.

Neo Varghese, 13, is reported missing from his home in Tullamore since yesterday evening.

Neo is described as being 5' 4" in height, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie.

Gardaí and Neo's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.